Brexit: tutte le opportunità per l’antica Repubblica

Martedì 6 febbraio si svolgerà il seminario "Gran Bretagna in corso Brexit: rapporti tra San Marino e Gran Bretagna" al Best Western Palace Hotel (dalle 15 alle 17). Interverranno il Segretario di Stato agli Affari Esteri e il Segretario di Stato per l'Industria, oltre alle rappresentanze diplomatiche. Sarà quindi la volta del Dott. Massimo Ghiotti - Direttore Camera di Commercio di San Marino; Cav. di Gran Croce Leonardo Simonelli Santi MA - President Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the UK; Dott.ssa Helen Girgenti, Segretario Generale Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the UK; Dott. Maurizio Bragagni- Councillor Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the UK - CEO, Tratos; Dott. Sergio Mottola - Presidente Techno Science Park San Marino; Rappresentanti del settore bancario. A seguire un rinfresco per tutti i partecipanti. Per informazioni, Camera di Commercio di San Marino.